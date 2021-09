Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a brutally honest take on the US Democrats’ revised EV tax credit proposal, which happens to be heavily pro-union. Musk did not hold back on his criticism, stating that the revisions were likely written by lobbyists who do not have American taxpayers’ best interests at heart. In a way, Musk’s critique is quite valid, considering that Tesla’s two best-selling cars are also recognized as two of the most American-made vehicles in the country today.

