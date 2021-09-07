CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For The First Time, Composable Finance Enables Participation In Parachain Crowdloans with Stablecoins

By Jared Polites
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Composable Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure project aiming to improve financial applications on the blockchain, has announced its acceptance of stablecoins into its crowdloan. This is a major development in the space, as it marks the first time that users can contribute stablecoins into a crowdloan for a parachain, instead of having to purchase and deposit Kusama.

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

