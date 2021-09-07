Cryptocurrency Solana's Price Increased More Than 25% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price has risen 25.63% to $181.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $126.22 to its current price. Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price rose 25.63% to $181.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $126.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $193.87.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0