Cryptocurrency Solana's Price Increased More Than 25% Within 24 hours

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the coins mainly affected by the recent volatility across the market. XRP mainly follows the trend of bitcoin and ethereum, and the two have been facing great resistance from making large gains. XRP has been battling for a position for the sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap after it was surpassed by Solana last week. XRP currently has a market cap of around $50 billion.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO