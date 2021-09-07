CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cryptocurrency Solana's Price Increased More Than 25% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price has risen 25.63% to $181.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $126.22 to its current price. Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price rose 25.63% to $181.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $126.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $193.87.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.39% lower at $0.24 over 24 hours at press time in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 23.12% over a seven-day trailing period. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.44% and 0.53% higher, respectively. Since the...
STOCKS
theridgewoodblog.net

Consumer Price Index Posts Less than Expected Increase in July

Washington DC, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.5 percent in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Sol#Benzinga Money#Ios
Benzinga

$2B In Bitcoin Moved For Just 78 Cents In Transaction Fees

A single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction worth over $2 billion was processed for under $1. What Happened: According to data from Blockchain.com, more than 44,500 BTC worth $2,011,009,391 moved from one anonymous crypto wallet to another for as little as 78 cents in transaction fees. An international transfer of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up While Solana Falls On Network Crash

Major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.75% to $2.13 trillion. What Happened: BTC gained 4.61% to $47,235.13 over 24 hours. The apex cryptocurrency has risen 0.43% over a seven-day period. The second-largest coin by...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Explains What’s Driving Solana ($SOL) Price Higher

Recently, popular New Zealand-based crypto analyst Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark on Twitter) explained why Solana’s $SOL token has been outperforming in 2021. Also, we look at updated $SOL price targets from other another prominent analyst. $SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Solana is “an open source project implementing...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bullish Day For Bitcoin, Satoshi's Coin Is Up By 5%

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 4.9% over the past 24 hours to $46,850, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $46957.98 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $64,805.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Chainlink Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours

Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has increased 9.22% over the past 24 hours to $29.35. Over the past week, LINK has experienced an uptick of over 5.0%, moving from $28.15 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.7. The chart below compares the price...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

XRP Price at $1.08 after 3.4% Gains – How to Buy Ripple

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the coins mainly affected by the recent volatility across the market. XRP mainly follows the trend of bitcoin and ethereum, and the two have been facing great resistance from making large gains. XRP has been battling for a position for the sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap after it was surpassed by Solana last week. XRP currently has a market cap of around $50 billion.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto Price Prediction Amid the DeFi Boom

Avalanche's (AVAX) price has more than tripled in the past 30 days. The altcoin has gained almost 2,000 percent so far in 2021. Avalanche hit a new all-time high of $65 on Sept. 12. Since then, it has pulled back about 15 percent from that peak and was trading at about $55 early on Sept. 14. Many prospective investors are interested in Avalanche crypto's price prediction to see if it could be a good investment.
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin and Cardano sideways, price increases at Solana

In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 163 billion. Its market capitalization is $ 2,143 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. On average, the prices of cryptocurrencies within the top 10 moved by 0 percent. This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies...
MARKETS
u.today

100 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Binance, While XRP Remains Above $1

According to DLT data shared by Whale Alert, several large XRP stashes have been transferred over the past 20 hours by Ripple and Binance. The total amount of the wired crypto equals 100 million XRP tokens. As of press time, the sixth-ranked XRP is changing hands at $1.08. Ripple involved...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why BofA Is Raising Its 2022 Uranium Price Forecast By 41%

Uranium stocks are the latest to grab the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets community, and surging uranium futures prices have prompted one Wall Street analyst to raise his triuranium octoxide price targets. The Analyst: On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reiterated a Neutral rating on Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) and...
INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

Solana is Down For Hours: Validators Planning Network Restart

Solana mainnet has stopped processing transactions. The popular blockchain halted over 7 hours ago. Meanwhile, Ethereum layer 2 solution Arbitrum has experienced an outage. As tweeted by Solana Status, the Solana mainnet began experiencing “intermittent instability” several hours ago, and developers are still getting to the bottom of it. The...
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Solana’s Price Crashes 13% as Network Outage Continues

The price of SOL has dropped by 13% over the last 24 hours amid Solana’s ongoing network outage. Solana has been down for nearly 11 hours. Network validators are currently working to restart the network. Solana has been offline and not producing blocks for nearly 11 hours as of this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy