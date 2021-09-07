CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Microsoft stop supporting Windows 10?

By Gemma Ryles
 7 days ago
With the Windows 11’s launch date getting closer each day, Microsoft Windows 10’s time in the sun is coming to a close and security and performance updates will eventually end as a result. Here’s what you need to know about its eventual cut off.

Windows 10 has been with us since 2015 and is an operating system that most people will be pretty familiar with.

But now, Microsoft is gearing up to release Windows 11, which will be making its grand debut next month on 5 October for a general audience.

Since the new operating system is nearly on its way, there is now a timer on Windows 10 still getting support. It’s expected that support for Windows 10 will end on 10 October 2025, meaning it will end a full decade after its release.

Microsoft also has updated its Windows 10 support life cycle page, which is thought to be the first time the company alluded to support ending for the older operating system.

This means that people have four years to upgrade their PC’s in accordance with Windows 11 support. However, it became apparent recently that Microsoft was telling some testers to uninstall the latest system and reinstall Windows 10, due to their systems not meeting the hardware requirements.

This was during the Inside Programme, which was to help get Windows 11 onto PCs that don’t have the supported hardware. This preview build unfortunately won’t be available once Windows 11 does officially launch.

For those who are wondering, the requirements for Windows 11 are a little convoluted, with the minimum requirements now including 7th-gen Intel Core X-Series and Xeon W-Series processors. It’s also been mentioned that users will need a trusted platform module chip (TMP), specifically a TMP 2.0 to run the system, which not all PCs will have.

Windows 11 is expected to feature some significant changes in the Microsoft Store and some user interface changes too, so it should be a decent upgrade from the older system.

Microsoft is also working on a project codenamed Sun Valley which is supposed to overhaul the visuals into something more pleasing, but few details have been revealed on what this would look like.

Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft Windows Security Updates September 2021 overview

Today is Patch Day over at Microsoft and the company has released security updates and non-security updates for Windows and other company products. Security updates have been released for all client and server versions of the Windows operating system that Microsoft supports. Other company products, such as Microsoft Office, have received updates as well.
SOFTWARE
