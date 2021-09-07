CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, VA

Jill Biden goes back to school

By Kate Bennett
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Of all the educators returning to classrooms in person this fall, only one will be ferried there by a motorcade of Secret Service vehicles that depart from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday starts her 13-week teaching session at the Alexandria, Virginia, campus of Northern...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 128

racnfn
7d ago

She should be sent to jail for parading her "sick" husband out in front of the world to see the effects of age. She also SHOULD be on Suicide watch for this fiasco. How can she live with herself ?

Reply(8)
66
AvenattiForPrez!
7d ago

Really, can’t they find another teacher who actually deserves a job? Secret Service convoys, Secret Service agents all over campus, this is just gonna make everything a mess. Not worth the trouble.

Reply(11)
40
Resident Burden
7d ago

So proud of my unattractive wife! She’s too old for me folks. By at least 50 years! 😂 She needs to go back to school and quit lying saying she’s a doctor

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

(CNN) — The man who was president during the attacks of September 11, 2001, used a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of that terrible day to call out the "malign force" coursing through the country thanks to the presidency (and post-presidency) of Donald Trump and offered an alternative vision for his party and the country.
POTUS
CNN

AOC caused a stir with her statement-making Met Gala gown

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich." Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KCCI.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa — First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Des Moines Wednesday. The first lady will join Third District Representative Cindy Axne for a tour of Des Moines Area Community College's Ankeny Campus and to tout the Biden Administration's America Rescue Plan and Build Back Better agenda. She's expected...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
Glamour

Jill Biden Just Returned to Work—And Made History in the Process

It's back-to-school time for kids, parents, and teachers across America. That includes first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who is returning to the classroom this week and making history in the process. Longtime educator Biden has always maintained that she would continue teaching during her husband's presidency, but given that he was elected during the pandemic, she's had to teach through Zoom since his inauguration (though she did make an IRL visit to a British classroom with Kate Middleton earlier this year). Today she's back in a school building, specifically Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught writing during the Obama administration, when her husband was vice president. Biden is the first first lady to work full-time outside the White House.
POLITICS
kjan.com

First Lady Jill Biden to Travel to Wisconsin and Iowa

(Washington, D-C) – Officials in Washington, D-C have announced First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, September 15. Additional details are currently not available, but will be updated in a later post. Dr. Biden is a community college educator, and bestselling author. She also served as Second Lady of the United States from 2009–2017.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Jill Biden
Washington Post

Jill Biden returns to the classroom, live and in person

Among the thousands of teachers heading back to the classroom this fall will be one in Alexandria, Va., who likes her students to call her “Dr. B.”. Jill Biden is the first first lady to maintain a full-time job outside the East Wing. Soon she’ll have another first under her belt: the only first lady to teach a hybrid-learning community college class in the midst of a terrifying surge in a raging global pandemic.
EDUCATION
weisradio.com

Jill Biden returns to teaching this week, making history

(VIRGINIA) — Like many educators this fall, Jill Biden headed back to the classroom at Northern Virginia Community College Tuesday as the first presidential spouse to hold a full-time job while also serving her duties as first lady. She was also the first second lady to continue with her full...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Systems#Secret Service#Time#Covid
informnny.com

Biden and Jill Biden speak about vaccinations

Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 1. Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 2. Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 3. Suicide Prevention Day: Where North Country teens, children can find support. Amazon is fully funding tuition for...
ELECTIONS
Urban Milwaukee

First Lady Jill Biden visits Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School

MILWAUKEE (September 13, 2021) — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is proud to announce that it will host First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The First Lady will be visiting Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School, located at 5131 N. Green Bay Avenue. During Dr. Biden’s visit, she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jill Biden in Milwaukee on Sept. 15

MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the White House announced on Friday, Sept. 10. The White House said the first lady will also be in Des Moines, Iowa that day but did not release additional details of her visit. This is a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

648K+
Followers
98K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy