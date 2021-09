“What can it mean to own a place? How can we honestly believe ourselves to own anything, we who are but ticks on this dog for a brief moment in time?”. Deadbox, the newest Vault Comics #1 from the superstar creative team of Mark Russell and Benjamin Tiesma, has a lot on its mind. Fans of Russell’s previous writing won’t be surprised to learn that woven into the new series’ expected genre trappings are concerns with big ideas and the questions that follow them. The series does what the best comics do: pose these questions to us, and let us explore our own feelings rather than provide a ready-made and simple answer.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO