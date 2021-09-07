Twenty years ago, Zakk Wylde helped introduce Mark Wahlberg to metal in ‘Rock Star’
Between working with Ozzy Osbourne and fronting Black Label Society, Zakk Wylde‘s accomplished a lot in his career. Oh, and he also helped teach Mark Wahlberg about metal. Wylde acted with Wahlberg in the 2001 film Rock Star, which premiered in theaters 20 years ago today. In the movie, which was loosely based on the story of onetime Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, Wahlberg plays Chris Cole, a super fan of the fictional ’80s metal band Steel Dragon. When the group’s singer is fired, they stumble upon Cole, who fronts a Steel Dragon tribute band, and recruit him to become their new vocalist.jack1065.com
