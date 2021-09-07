CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Twenty years ago, Zakk Wylde helped introduce Mark Wahlberg to metal in ‘Rock Star’

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween working with Ozzy Osbourne and fronting Black Label Society, Zakk Wylde‘s accomplished a lot in his career. Oh, and he also helped teach Mark Wahlberg about metal. Wylde acted with Wahlberg in the 2001 film Rock Star, which premiered in theaters 20 years ago today. In the movie, which was loosely based on the story of onetime Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, Wahlberg plays Chris Cole, a super fan of the fictional ’80s metal band Steel Dragon. When the group’s singer is fired, they stumble upon Cole, who fronts a Steel Dragon tribute band, and recruit him to become their new vocalist.

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Looks Back at Producing His Brother Mark’s Album in ’91 Throwback Pic

What can’t the Wahlberg brothers do? Mark began his career as the frontman of hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He is now one of the biggest A-list movie stars in the world. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie gained international fame for his singing and dancing abilities as part of New Kids on the Block. He went on to his own successful acting career. And he is apparently quite the producer. He posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself in the studio circa 1991.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Spends Touching Moment with Daughter While She Rides Her Horse: ‘She Rocks’

When Mark Wahlberg isn’t busy with the obligations of being a movie star, he’s playing the role of a family man to a tee. The father of four raves about his brood at any opportunity he gets. He frequently keeps fans updated with his home life via social media. Today, he dropped a sweet post with his youngest, Grace. Born in 2010, she’s apparently quite the equestrian already.
PETS
EatThis

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Exact Workout for Six-Pack Abs

Mark Wahlberg has been famous for his fit physique for decades, from his early days as the frontman of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to his more recent onscreen roles in movies like Transformers: The Last Knight and the upcoming Six Billion Dollar Man. Now 50 years old, the star is looking fitter than ever and he's sharing the secrets to his ripped body with fans.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Mark Wahlberg and more celebrities with unbelievable Sept. 11 links

Everyone remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. It was the most deadly terrorist attack on United States soil. For several celebrities, the events of that day hit very close to home, as they have direct links to the 9/11 attacks. Mark Wahlberg's 9/11 story, for instance, has been well told. The actor was supposed to be on American Airlines Flight 11 on that Tuesday morning — that flight would end up crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Mark, though, got a last minute invitation to go to the Toronto Film Festival and changed his travel plans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
John Bonham
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Marky Mark
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Dominic West
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Chris Rock
womansday.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Seriously Shocked By Cole Hauser's Latest Instagram Post

Cole Hauser posted a special throwback treat for Yellowstone fans! The actor, who stars as the one-and-only Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network hit (which returns November 7!), took to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes photo from early in his career. Today, Hauser is most recognizable as a ranch hand and Beth's love interest on Yellowstone, but his Hollywood career began decades before the show premiered.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Star#Rock Band#Heavy Metal#Black Label Society#Abc Audio#Doom Crew Inc
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy