Avon, OH

Ex-big-league pitcher, Lorain County native Feierabend retires

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
 7 days ago
AVON, Ohio – Ryan Feierabend, Lorain County native and former Major League pitcher, has retired, the Lake Erie Crushers announced. The 36-year-old from Grafton is a Midview High School graduate who played for the Seattle Mariners from 2006 to 2008, Texas in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. He also played professionally in Asia, from South Korea to Taiwan, and more than a dozen minor-league burgs in the United States.

