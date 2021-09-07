Try this refreshing watermelon and cucumber salad while the sun is out
This salad is a quadruple-threat of refreshment, with each of its four main elements offering a unique layer of quenching flavour. At its base are two cooling food A-listers: chunks of juicy watermelon and crunchy cucumber. They are brought together in a lime and olive oil dressing that's spiked with another refreshing ingredient: freshly grated ginger. Ginger's enlivening zing counterbalances the watermelon's sweetness and bridges it to the more savoury cucumber, while torn mint leaves, tossed in at the end, add a fourth layer of cool freshness.www.independent.co.uk
