Try this refreshing watermelon and cucumber salad while the sun is out

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis salad is a quadruple-threat of refreshment, with each of its four main elements offering a unique layer of quenching flavour. At its base are two cooling food A-listers: chunks of juicy watermelon and crunchy cucumber. They are brought together in a lime and olive oil dressing that's spiked with another refreshing ingredient: freshly grated ginger. Ginger's enlivening zing counterbalances the watermelon's sweetness and bridges it to the more savoury cucumber, while torn mint leaves, tossed in at the end, add a fourth layer of cool freshness.

Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Chicken Milanese recipe

Milanese, which is breaded meat, is sometimes made from veal or pork, very thinly sliced, but we do it with chicken at my restaurant. It’s a great comfort dish. At home we just have it with a simple tomato salad. In a tribute to the anglicised version, I’m also suggesting it with spaghetti and tomato sauce here – you don’t get that in Italy.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What is Schnitzel?

This classic European dish can transform any meat cutlet into an impressive meal. With a crispy coating and tender fillet of meat, it's no wonder that schnitzel is a popular dish in a lot of parts of the world. But what exactly is this hearty dish? And where did it come from? Read on to learn more:
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Sauteed Corn and Onion

- 4 cups corn (try frozen, canned and drained, or fresh, cut off the cob) 1. Heat margarine in medium skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). 2. Add corn, onion, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Stir to coat evenly. 3. Cook uncovered until onion is tender...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
Greatist

Olive Garden Soups — Ranked

It may not be up for any James Beard awards or Michelin stars, but the Olive Garden holds a special place in the greater cultural-culinary landscape thanks to a certain Americana charm and feel-good foods, like never-ending bowls of filling pasta, warm garlic-y breadsticks, and their famous hearty soups. At...
FOOD & DRINKS
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Gluten Free Oven Fried Chicken Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Baked Chicken Drumsticks marinated in Buttermilk and Various Spices with a Crunchy Panko, Flaxseed and Hemp Heart Crust. Total Time: 4 hours and 30 minutes. Marinating Time: 4 hours or overnight. Cook...
RECIPES
telegraphherald.com

Try this refreshing summer veggie soup

Here’s a summer soup that can be made ahead and is refreshing for a warm evening. This traditional French soup takes only 15 minutes to cook. It’s a simple vegetarian meal. Serve it warm or make it ahead and serve it at room temperature. Leeks can have dirt between its...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cajun Potato Salad

Star of TV’s “Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter” and author of “Skinny Southern,” Lara Lyn Carter was cooking with her grandmother before she was tall enough to see over the kitchen counter. Through years of exploring Southern cuisine, history and lifestyles, she has become Georgia’s go-to authority on Southern entertaining, and her numerous cookbooks continue to win over large audiences. In recent years, Carter has turned her attention to clean, healthy cooking including a commitment to gluten-free and refined-sugar-free cuisine.
RECIPES

