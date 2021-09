Disclaimer: This post is sponsored by Article. Thanks for supporting the brands that support this blog. I’m giddy just typing out this post because it means we have a functional backyard, complete with furniture!! This project has been so slow-moving, so the fact that we’ve finally gotten to this point is a big milestone. So yayyyy…we have a new outdoor sectional, chairs on the deck, and more!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO