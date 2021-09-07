Roadway Closures

Please be advised that Old Bethlehem Road will be closed for an extended length of time due to storm water damage. The portion of roadway that has been compromised is located at the bridge between Bridge Street and Route 212. The rest of Old Bethlehem Road is safe, however a detour will be established due to the length of time this portion of roadway will take to repair/replace. Access to the northern parts of Old Bethlehem Road, including Travelda Farm, can be accessed from points south of Bridge Street ( Pullen Station Rd., Roundhouse Rd., Winding Rd.). We are still waiting for PennDOT to officially post a detour route.