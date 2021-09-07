CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Roadway Closures

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

Please be advised that Old Bethlehem Road will be closed for an extended length of time due to storm water damage. The portion of roadway that has been compromised is located at the bridge between Bridge Street and Route 212. The rest of Old Bethlehem Road is safe, however a detour will be established due to the length of time this portion of roadway will take to repair/replace. Access to the northern parts of Old Bethlehem Road, including Travelda Farm, can be accessed from points south of Bridge Street ( Pullen Station Rd., Roundhouse Rd., Winding Rd.). We are still waiting for PennDOT to officially post a detour route.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett County, Georgia DOT installing smart corridor technology at intersections

Gwinnett County is deploying new technology on the county's roadways to help emergency vehicles and other county vehicles get through intersections more easily. The county is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation on a Smart Corridor Deployment Program that will allow county-owned vehicles to use onboard units that can send signals to smart technology-enabled traffic lights. Those signals will tell the traffic lights to turn green for the approaching vehicles, particularly for law enforcement and fire services vehicles.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Shropshire Star

Roadworks the new normal for Shifnal as road revamp begins

Work is underway on a major town centre roads revamp which is set to last until next year. The Shropshire Council project for Shifnal, which was first agreed back in 2015, started on Monday. Costing a total of £3.6m the plans will result in some significant changes to the town...
TRAFFIC
crimewatchpa.com

Hurricane Ida Damage Assessment

If you have damage to your property from the winds or floods of Hurricane Ida, it is very important to report it to get an actual determination of damage throughout the county. Damage assessments will be used by FEMA and PEMA to determine financial assistance (filling out a report does not guarantee financial assistance). Please also report any damages to Tinicum Township. The Damage Assessment Form will be sent to your municipality after it is submitted.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Bethlehem Road#Travelda Farm#Penndot#School Transportation
Observer-Reporter

Lane restrictions set for Washington County roadways

Single-lane restrictions will be in place beginning today on Beach Hollow Road in Bulger and portions of interstates 70 and 79. The work on Beach Hollow Road, which will take place between Candor Road and state Route 980, will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from today until Oct. 13, weather permitting, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

East Petersburg Borough - Main Street & State Street Traffic Signal Project Announcement

The NLCRPD is providing this traffic advisory concerning the commencement of a signalization improvement project in the Borough of East Petersburg. Main Street & State Street Traffic Signal Project Announcement: Starting Monday, September 20th, traffic signal improvements will begin at the Intersection of Main & State Street and last for about 16 days to put in the pole foundations & underground conduits. Traffic delays will be possible during this period of construction.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
localdvm.com

Winchester roadway project now complete

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A ceremony was held to mark the completion of Crossover Blvd. in the Winchester/Frederick County area. The completed project includes a new 4-lane roadway and bridge that runs over I-81 and connects Rt. 522 at the Airport Road intersection to Crossover Blvd. in Winchester. The...
WINCHESTER, VA
KTNV

TRAFFIC: Decatur Boulevard roadway improvements begin Sept. 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Sept. 13 and continuing through the next 12 weeks, road construction will take place on the west half of Decatur Boulevard between Lone Mountain Road and the Clark County 215 beltway. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Between...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAV-TV

Multiple roadways flooded throughout Beaufort County, drivers cautioned

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) sent out an advisory Thursday morning warning drivers of flooded roads. The BCSO says heavy rains and high tides are creating the flooded roadways. BCSO asks motorists to avoid the flooded streets and seek alternative routes. Motorists should travel...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the placement of earth fill, the construction of bridges, and the installation of new overhead signs. On Wednesday 09/15/21 beginning at 9 PM through 6 AM Thursday 09/16/21 the contractor will close the left (#1) lane of I-24 Westbound near MM 178 to place concrete barrier rail. Chestnut street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
jocoreport.com

Motorists OK After Vehicles Strike Tree In Roadway

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Wednesday evening as strong storms accompanied by gusty winds moved through Johnston County. The National Weather Service said the storms had the capability of producing 60 mph wind gusts. There were several reports of downed trees in the Four Oaks, Meadow and Elevation communities...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
newcanaanite.com

Town: Floodwaters Damaged Some Local Homes, Roadways, Walking Trails

Though bridges throughout New Canaan fared well last week despite severe flooding due to Hurricane Idea, some local homes, roadways and walking trails suffered damage, officials say. A tree also fell opposite the Country Club of New Canaan, affecting residents of Brookwood Lane, according to Public Works Director Tiger Mann.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newstalk941.com

Gainesboro Approves Plan For Future Roadway And Mobility Improvements

The Gainesboro Board of Aldermen has adopted two comprehensive plans with the goal to improve roadways and community mobility. Mayor Lloyd Williams said by passing a strategy for future improvements, it increases the city’s chances of obtaining grant funding. “Points out where we need crosswalks at, parking, sidewalks, ADA sidewalks,”...
GAINESBORO, TN
92.7 WOBM

Roadway surprises delaying some reopenings

The torrential rain that slammed New Jersey Wednesday left many roads flooded but it's not easy to just reopen them once the water recedes. In fact, what the muddy water is hiding is a bigger concern. In addition to floodwaters, many state highways and secondary roads are still closed also...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPRI

Work underway to repair collapsed Portsmouth roadway

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction crews were back in Portsmouth on Friday to continue repairing a road that collapsed during heavy flooding from Ida’s remnants. 12 News was first at the scene on Fairview Lane Thursday morning where the force of the floodwaters gushing underneath caused the pavement to crumble, opening up large holes in the roadway and damaging some vehicles.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WWLP 22News

Enfield Police warn of flooded roadways

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The police in Enfield are warning drivers of roadways that are still flooding after the heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida. According to the Enfield Police Department, the water is still deep as of 2 p.m. Thursday on Fresh water Boulevard and Cranbrook Boulevard. Drivers are being asked to avoid these areas until the water recedes.
ENFIELD, CT
Plumas County News

Caltrans shares roadway delay information in advance of Labor Day holiday

With the Labor Day holiday weekend upon us, Caltrans is releasing some information on north state roadways and what to expect as far as travel delays. STATE ROUTE 70, DIXIE FIRE EMERGENCY WORK – On Friday, September 3rd between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., motorists can plan for up to 2-hour delays on State Route 70 between Jarbo Gap and Quincy at various locations for emergency work. From Saturday, September 4th – Monday, September 6th, no work or delays are planned in the area for Caltrans operations, however motorists may encounter areas of permitted emergency work. Motorists should plan for up to 2-hour delays beginning again on Tuesday, September 7th at 6 a.m.
QUINCY, CA
KVOE

Lyon County Commission approves closure of county roadway effective Dec. 4

Lyon County Commissioners have approved the closure of a more than 100-year-old roadway southwest of Olpe, however, not without some conditions. During their regular action meeting commissioners approved a previously tabled application from landowners in the area of Road 30 at Intersection C in the county to close the roadway. Legal counsel for said landowners Paul Dean says the application, originally submitted back in April, was submitted for a number of reasons, chief among them being concerns of illegal activity in the area and on their property.
LYON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy