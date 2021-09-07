CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A new Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance profile for knee cartilage MRI

By Radiological Society of North America
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew recommendations will help provide more reliable, reproducible results for MRI-based measurements of cartilage degeneration in the knee, helping to slow down disease and prevent progression to irreversible osteoarthritis, according to a special report published in the journal Radiology. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, with a prevalence...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Nasal cartilage used to relieve osteoarthritis in the knee

Cartilage cells from the nasal septum can not only help repair cartilage injuries in the knee—according to researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital of Basel, they can also withstand the chronic inflammatory tissue environment in osteoarthritis and even counteract the inflammation. A research team at the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new injectable hydrogel for cartilage repair

A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in China has developed an injectable hydrogel for use in repairing damaged cartilage. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they made their hydrogel, how it can be applied and how well it worked when tested on mice and pigs.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New findings on B cells may improve vaccine design

Our bodies can fine-tune the immune response to an infection and make it proportional to the threat at hand. New research from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden describes how B lymphocytes, the immune cells that make antibodies, choose between different cell fates to balance the magnitude of the acute immune response and the memory response that protects against future threats. The study, published in Immunity, may contribute to the optimisation of vaccines to fight viruses or other pathogens.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Biomarkers#Clinical Research#Cartilage#Knee Pain#T1rho#The Qiba Profile
MedicalXpress

Study suggests new imaging test to detect aortic disease

4D flow magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has the potential to identify patients with a higher risk of severe complications from aortic degeneration according to a new Northwestern Medicine study published in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging. The study employed a new 4D flow MRI heatmap concept to detect abnormal aortic wall shear stress, a known stimulus for arterial wall dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arcamax.com

Fauci warns of possible new COVID variant without vaccination

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 could mutate into an even more virulent variant if the pandemic is not stamped out with mass vaccination. The pandemic expert agreed with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski when she suggested that a new “monster” strain could make the delta variant look like child’s play.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eye conditions linked to heightened risk of dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCPO

A New Way to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Arthritis is something that many of us will experience at some point in our lives. In fact, the Mayo Clinic says more than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with arthritis each year. But if you think knee replacement surgery is your only option, think again. We talked tot he chief medical officer at Arthritis Knee Pain Centers about their innovative, non-invasive way to relieve the pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy