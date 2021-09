Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Monday discussed the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Florida Gators, a game that’s slated to open up both programs’ SEC schedules. Florida in its past two wins has looked slightly different than in years past; rather than one go-to quarterback, starting quarterback Emory Jones has been sharing the workload with “back-up” Anthony Richardson, and the two have vastly unique play styles. Saban made it clear that Alabama will gameplan for both quarterbacks, especially after recent news that Richardson appears to be recovering well from his injury.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO