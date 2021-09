In the months before this week's parliamentary election in Russia authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run.Some were barred from seeking public office under new, repressive laws. Some were forced to leave the country after threats of prosecution. Some were jailed.Pressure also mounted on independent media and human rights activists: A dozen news outlets and rights groups were given crippling labels of “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations” or accused of ties with them.The embattled opposition groups admit the Kremlin has left them few options or resources...

ADVOCACY ・ 23 HOURS AGO