Deltatre appoints Discovery’s Mistry

Shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) moved lower by 10.77% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Discovery has. According to the Discovery's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 3, 2021, total debt is at $15.05 billion, with $14.46 billion in long-term debt and $585.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $12.21 billion.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO