Deltatre appoints Discovery’s Mistry
Deltatre, a global player in fan-first experiences, has hired Bhavisha Mistry as its new Senior Vice President of Product, Video Experiences. Mistry will be based in London and report to Gilles Mas, President of Video Experiences. She will be responsible for the development of Deltatre’s end-to-end OTT product offerings, working closely with third-party technology suppliers, and evolving the company’s approach to creating and running the next generation of complex streaming platforms, across live and on-demand sport and entertainment.advanced-television.com
