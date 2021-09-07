CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst predicts Kentucky will land yet another top-10 basketball recruit

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s recruiting class of 2022 is coming together in a big way. The Wildcats secured a commitment from five-star point guard Skyy Clark last fall. On Tuesday night, UK is expected to land a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who is ranked by most recruiting services as the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. Kentucky has also emerged as the consensus favorite for five-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who has been elevated to a top-10 national prospect on most recruiting boards.

www.kentucky.com

