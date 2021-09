TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. SATOSHI KANEMURA: We’ll see considerable discussion surrounding technology that enables the SDI-to-IP transition fully not only just for broadcasters, but also for any industry. Production and processing equipment that provides both 3G/12G and SMPTE 2022/2110 capability will be well-suited to handle the format flexibility and bandwidth needed to carry multiple 4K signals from many locations from acquisition to delivery act as a great gateway. Live streaming technology that’s well-poised for this year and beyond must be able to handle many formats and provide unprecedented bandwidth, while maintaining current workflows with little to no operator training.

