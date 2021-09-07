CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market Bull and Bitcoin Investor Tom Lee Forecasts Bullish September

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago

Lee recommends taking profits off the table and injecting them into other market segments. The stock market may be on track to print a historic high this September, a position held so strongly by the market bull and Bitcoin investor, Tom Lee. According to Lee, investors are on track to make good gains this month, however, the bullish run is not meant to last forever, as notable corrections are lined up in the months ahead.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

What Stocks To Buy Today? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Check Out These 5 Top Tech Stocks In The Stock Market Today. There is no shortage of choices for investors when it comes to tech stocks in the stock market today. In general, the tech sector is home to a wide range of companies that serve a variety of industries worldwide. Not surprisingly, most investors would likely find a tech stock that suits their portfolio. For the most part, the growth story for the industry remains very much intact. That is, the world of tech is constantly evolving and with that comes investor sentiment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

SentinelOne is leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver more effective cybersecurity. Tenable is rated No. 1 in the industry for the number of known vulnerabilities it covers. Investors who are active in the stock market might be noticing increased commentary from company executives about the growing threats in cyberspace. As more...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

“Be Very Careful With Bitcoin” — Billionaire Investor Lee Cooperman Warns

Lee Cooperman warns investors to be careful with Bitcoin. The warning is coming amidst an over $400 market sell-off and growing skepticism. Notable proponents are however unbothered by the shaky market. Lee Cooperman, the Veteran investor, and Chairman of hedge fund Omega Advisors has warned investors to be careful with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bullish Day For Bitcoin, Satoshi's Coin Is Up By 5%

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 4.9% over the past 24 hours to $46,850, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $46957.98 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $64,805.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Market#Market Segments#Market Bull#Indexsp#Inx#Ath#Cnbc#Trading Nation#The Federal Reserve#Faang#Facebook Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Amazon Com Inc Lrb#Amzn#Netflix Inc Lrb#Nflx#Alphabet Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Btc
Coinspeaker

Dow Jones Gains 260 Points on Monday after Strong Correction Last Week

Monday’s bounceback saw stocks in the energy sector performing well. Investors are awaiting the Fed commentary on the bond-buying program ahead of this month. Defying last week’s five-day losing streak, Dow Jones started this week on a strong footing. On Monday, September 13, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) surged 260 points or 0.8% closing at 34,869 levels.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Valued under $2, XRP, Algorand, MATIC, Stellar can generate higher returns if…

After some high gains, high euphoria, and higher greed, the market underwent a flash crash leaving investors and traders baffled. Longs were liquidated and outflows saw a rise, as yet again investors questioned their portfolios or allocation amid a crash. Nonetheless, some altcoins like Algorand held better than the others and this raised the question of choosing the right coins for your portfolio.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Coinspeaker

Argo Blockchain to Raise 100M Pounds via American Depositary Shares on Nasdaq

Argo Blockchain plans to sell 75 million shares with 7.5 million available at the IPO, each worth ten of its own common stock. Argo Blockchain PLC (LON: ARB) is launching a Nasdaq IPO of 75 million American depositary shares (ADS) and expects to raise 100 million pounds. The company, which is the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, says each ADS represents 10 of its common stock. In a statement, Argo says it intends to sell 7.5 million pounds worth of ADS (priced at 131p) in the proposed IPO.
MARKETS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cameco, GameStop, AMC, TMC, Clover Health And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and Clover Health Insurance Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Continues Bearish Trend; Chinese Economic Data Weakens

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as weak Chinese economic data offset a late boost from a Microsoft stock buyback. The stock market rally on Tuesday once again opened higher but then faded, continuing a recent bearish trend. Apple (AAPL) fell as it unveiled the iPhone 13 and other new products.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs sees limited damage to economic growth and investment prospects from China's recent regulatory tightening, Bloomberg reports. The investment banking firm said the crackdown aimed to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term instead of broadly targeting private companies. Authorities' emphasis has shifted from internet...
MARKETS
Benzinga

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

RPC (NYSE:RES) shares rose 12.88% to $4.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 680.6K shares, making up 95.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million. US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA)...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

This Emerging Altcoin Will Follow the Explosive Price Action of Solana, Predicts Top Crypto Strategist

A prominent crypto strategist and trader says that he sees one emerging altcoin following the explosive price action of smart contract platform Solana. Pseudonymous trader Inmortal tells his 66,600 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Cosmos (ATOM), a project that aims to help developers build different blockchains that can transact and exchange data, creating a decentralized internet of blockchains. According to the crypto analyst, Atom will be the next Solana (SOL), a crypto asset that has meteorically risen nearly 350% in the last 30 days, according to CoinGecko.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Monday on continued weakness as investors continue to weigh coronavirus delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33. The...
STOCKS
codelist.biz

Ethereum and Cardano rebounded after hoax, oil stocks top – the day on Wall Street

The Bitcoin and Co prices are falling today, but are at least recovering somewhat after a brief upset. The bottom line was that share trading was also positive on Monday. After a weak week before, the prices on Wall Street have stabilized somewhat. The leading index Dow Jones Industrial rose 0.76 percent to 34,869 points.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy