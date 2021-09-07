TCI Fund Management Limited Announces It Has Retained Kingsdale Advisors to Halt Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Pursuit of Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Effect Value Creating Change

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) today announced they have entered into a merger agreement, under which CP has agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, which includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. The transaction, which has the unanimous support of both boards of directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34 percent premium, based on the CP closing price on Aug. 9, 2021, the date prior to which CP submitted a revised offer to acquire KCS, and KCS' unaffected closing price on March 19, 20212.

