TCI Fund Management Limited Announces It Has Retained Kingsdale Advisors to Halt Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Pursuit of Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Effect Value Creating Change

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Long-term shareholder TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI") announces it has retained Kingsdale Advisors, North America's leading strategic shareholder advisory and communications firm, to act as its strategic advisor and engage with Canadian National Railway's (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) ("CN" or the "Corporation") shareholders to achieve TCI's objectives of halting CN's pursuit of Kansas City Southern ("KCS") and upgrading the board of directors (the "Board") who, among other things, will have a mandate to identify and appoint a new CEO.

