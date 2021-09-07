CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statistical innovation could elevate global clinical trials: Cytel

By Jenni Spinner contact
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial tech firm says analysis of trials in low- and middle-income regions reveals that innovative statistical methods could make a huge difference. The populations of low- and middle-income countries face a disproportionate of the world’s disease, which further complicates efforts to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of economic development and other progress. According to experts from Cytel, innovations in statistical methods could help researchers overcome these and other obstacles in conducting studies in such regions.

