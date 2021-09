San Francisco is opening four new vaccination sites at schools this week to encourage school staff and families with children to get vaccinated. Vaccines will be available from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Malcolm X Academy School, 350 Harbor Rd. in the city's Bayview District; 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Balboa High School, 1000 Cayuga Ave. in the Mission Terrace neighborhood; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at McCoppin Elementary School, 651 Sixth Ave. in the Richmond District; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays at Sunset Elementary School, 1920 41st Ave. in the Sunset District.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO