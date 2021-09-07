CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tele2, Deutsche Telekom sell-off T-Mobile Netherlands

By
Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom have agreed to sell T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus for an enterprise value of €5.1 billion. They claim the transaction provides an opportunity for Tele2 to realise value from the successful development in T-Mobile Netherlands and to conclude Tele2’s international consolidation. The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least SEK 11 per share, pending closing of the transaction and the receiving of cash proceeds.

advanced-television.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Netherlands#Deutsche Telekom#Tele2 Netherlands#Apax Partners#Board Of Directors#Dutch
