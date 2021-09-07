CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NI (NATI) Collaborates with EA Elektro-Automatik to Accelerate Battery Test for Electric Vehicles

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it collaborated with EA Elektro-Automatik (EA) GmbH & Co. KG, Germany’s leading manufacturer of laboratory power supplies, high-performance power supplies and electronic loads, to offer bidirectional power supplies that support battery cycling and power-level test for electric vehicles (EVs). EA’s best-in-class power supplies will be integrated into NI’s software-connected toolchain as part of NI’s power electronics offering to optimize battery test workflows. This joint effort accelerates the path to Zero Emissions by shortening time to market and improving safety and performance throughout the lifecycle of the battery.

