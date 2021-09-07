CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

GILLIAM MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGED HIGH-SPEED CHASE DUE IN COURT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gilliam man who has been charged with felonies after he allegedly led a law-enforcement officer on a high-speed pursuit on August 12 is due in court this week. According to a Saline County Sheriff’s report, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Steven Kohlenberg is alleged to have driven away from the attempted traffic stop and traveled at 70 miles per hour on Ben Garth Lane- a gravel road. Eventually, Kohlenberg’s vehicle left a roadway and traveled about 60 yards into a cornfield. Kohlenberg fled the scene and was unable to be located at that time.

