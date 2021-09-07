Blackstone (BX) Acquires The Chamberlain Group from The Duchossois Group for $5B
The Chamberlain Group LLC ("Chamberlain Group" or "the Company"), a global leader in smart access solutions, today announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc. ("The Duchossois Group"), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality, market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.
