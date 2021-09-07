CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone (BX) Acquires The Chamberlain Group from The Duchossois Group for $5B

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Chamberlain Group LLC (“Chamberlain Group” or “the Company”), a global leader in smart access solutions, today announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc. (“The Duchossois Group”), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality, market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.

