Blackstone (BX) Acquires The Chamberlain Group from The Duchossois Group for $5B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that, through its indirect subsidiaries, BRP Group has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc., including the equity interests of certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “JGS”). Based in Holmdel, New Jersey, JGS is a specialty insurance broker and MGA primarily focused on providing commercial insurance services to middle-market clients across the country. With annual revenues of approximately $43.3 million1, JGS (#61 in Insurance Journal’s “Top 100” list of independent property/casualty agencies) represents BRP Group’s largest announced Partnership in 2021 and fifth “Top 100” Partnership since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

