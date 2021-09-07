Inside the 2023 Rankings: New Faces 101-130

With the summer coming to a close, the PBR South Carolina staff has updated and expanded the top 150 players from the 2022 class in the Palmetto state. Eager to continue following and reporting the development of the group, PBR is committed to providing the most credible and up-to-date information for all things amateur baseball in the Palmetto State. Evaluations are not limited to just PBR Staff, we often are in touch with college recruiters, pro scouts, and local high school and club coaches. All player recommendations are taken into consideration, and all lists are subject to change. As these players head into their final season of high school baseball, it's worth noting that there is some real talent scattered deep in this list. Many of these players have a real chance to be impact players once they step on campus this time next year, and some could even garner some discussion for the 2022 MLB Draft next summer.

