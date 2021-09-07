Inside the 2023 Rankings: New Faces 101-130
Last Tuesday, we began the process of updating and expanding our Class of 2023 Rankings to 190 players with the release of a new Top 100. Thursday and Friday we looked at 10 players who made big jumps into the Top 40 and 9 Players who made big jumps into the back half of the Top 100. Thursday, we also released the full Rankings. Monday, we will spotlighted the new faces in the Top 101. Today, we will take a look at newcomers in the 101-130 range.www.prepbaseballreport.com
Comments / 0