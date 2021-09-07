‘A last resort’: Crisis standards of care activated in North Idaho as region struggles to keep up with COVID surge
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Crisis standards of care was activated in North Idaho early Tuesday morning as the region struggles to keep up with the latest COVID-19 surge. CSC was activated in the Panhandle Health District and the North Central Health District because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds. This is because of a massive increase in COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.www.kxly.com
