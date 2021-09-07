CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

‘A last resort’: Crisis standards of care activated in North Idaho as region struggles to keep up with COVID surge

KXLY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Crisis standards of care was activated in North Idaho early Tuesday morning as the region struggles to keep up with the latest COVID-19 surge. CSC was activated in the Panhandle Health District and the North Central Health District because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds. This is because of a massive increase in COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Kootenai, ID
Health
Kootenai, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Kootenai, ID
Kootenai, ID
Government
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medical Care#North Idaho#Csc#Dhw#Idahoans#Shoshone Medical

Comments / 0

Community Policy