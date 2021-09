This article is an excerpt from America’s Bountiful Waters, a recently published book edited by Craig Springer. The distinct thump, thump, thump of helicopter blades awoke me from a dead slumber. It took a minute to recoup my bearings and remember why I was buried under two sleeping bags. I hadn’t bothered to pitch a tent the night before; a thousand stars above had been my weather forecast. But the crisp November night had the twinge of winter setting in; 5,000 feet of elevation pushed the mercury below freezing but made for incredible stargazing in one of the darkest nightscapes of the continental United States.

