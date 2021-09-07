CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Video Game Companies Once Gamed the Alphabet #Gaming #VintageComputing @kitchengarry

By Anne Barela
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do many of the early software companies begin with the letter ‘A’? (Ever see a phone book with things like AAA Taxi and AAAA Plumbing?) It all started when Atari management made the ill-advised decision to internally publish a list of the sales of the top game cartridges for the previous year, apparently with the intent of educating the development team on what type of games were selling well. Of course, management could have achieved this same goal without including actual dollar amounts of sales generated by the game.

adafruit.com

My first game is still available on the internet #VintageComputing #Emulation

The smackeyacky blog recounts the era of early 8-bit computers:. … a Microbee was purchased for our household and I promptly lost myself in it. Mine had a whopping 16 kilobytes of memory (later upgraded to 32!). The only programming language I knew was Basic, gleaned from magazines or half-learned from Commodore Vic-20 time at school or in shops.
COMPUTERS
stevivor.com

September 2021 video game releases

September 2021 video game releases and release dates are what you’re after, and we’re happy to help you out with just that. Before that, though — can you believe we’re in September already? It’s insane. Below is a list of the highlights coming to gamers in Australia and New Zealand...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Super Mario Labyrinth Is The Latest Video Game Board Game

Hey, remember Labyrinth? No, not the Bowie-in-tights movie, the board game from the '80s, with the moving tiles and the maze that you have to navigate. It's getting a new lick of Super Mario paint to celebrate the 35th anniversary of both Super Mario and Labyrinth, which is lovely. The game is playable with 2-4 players and is designed for players aged 7 and up.
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

China sets limits on how long children can play video games

China has introduced laws that will limit gamers under the age of 18 to an hour of video games on Fridays, weekends and holidays. This comes after state-owned news outlet Xinhua previously compared digital games with “electronic drugs” and called for more restrictions on the industry to prevent “widespread” addiction among children in an article in Economic Information Daily, a publication it owns.
VIDEO GAMES
Columbian

10 most anticipated video games

Video game releases traditionally accelerate in fall and winter, and despite the pandemic altering some launch dates, 2021 is no exception. Superheroes, antiheroes and even athletic birds populate some of our most anticipated games this fall. ‘The Artful Escape’. A musical game that explores the more psychedelic aspects of the...
VIDEO GAMES
prweek.com

How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?

China is limiting the time minors can play video games to three hours per week—a strict new regulation that is expected to drive up the cost of advertising to the young demographic and upend marketing and influencer strategies in the market. China’s National Press and Publication Administration released a notice...
VIDEO GAMES
addictivetips.com

How to download Steam and install games

Most popular game titles release on Steam. It’s a platform that makes it easy for game developers to distribute games. For gamers, it’s a one-stop shop for popular titles and obscure ones alike. Steam also offers regular sales, options to resell a game that is no longer played, and a simple refund policy as well as user-review powered review system that allows gamers to find good titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

The Case for Video Game Tutorials

In my time on this earth I’ve pledged allegiance to many masters. Learned men and women: Buddhists, dissidents, Jedi. Their words—always measured—tend to echo at critical junctures. Whenever I face down an unforeseen attack, whenever my enemies reveal themselves, the sage advice of my betters bubbles up from my deepest brain fold, reminding me to press [square] to perform a quick attack.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is Crunch Culture in Video Games?

The video games industry can be a difficult, complicated, and trying one. In giving us more of what we love, video game developers can go through hell in the last weeks, months, and sometimes years of a video game's development cycle. Here's a quick explainer about an unchecked problem that's...
VIDEO GAMES
theodysseyonline.com

How Gaming Has Been Changed?

Gaming most people love to play games even no one is here right now who didn't play games online or offline. But the gaming generation has evolved, now the game is not limited to only offline games, there are so many gaming options available on the online platform that we and you do not even know about it.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is Always-On DRM in Video Games?

Digital rights management (DRM) is a way for manufacturers, developers, and creators to protect their digital works. It's especially prevalent in digital media, such as in streaming services, ebooks, and video games. So, what exactly is always-on DRM and how does it tie into video games? Let's take a look.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Best Video Game-Themed Gacha Games

Gacha based video games have become hugely popular in recent years and many of the leading titles have seen millions of downloads. The role-playing games are available on both Android and iOS devices, with a great selection of titles available for gacha game fans. The storylines and special events combine with the gacha element to provide an extremely addictive game.
VIDEO GAMES
kiss951.com

GAME OVER: 10 Video Games Where Your Most Likely to Die

We’re all acquainted with that all too familiar ‘Game Over’ phrase, but which games are you most likely to be met with this defeat? And just how can you avoid this dreaded fate? Analyzing social listening data Ebuyer has revealed the top 10 games where you’re likely to lose a life. Plus, a gaming expert has revealed their top tips and tricks to swerve death.
VIDEO GAMES
cosmicbook.news

Wolverine Video Game In Development For PS5

Marvel has announced that a Wolverine video game is in early development exclusively for the PS5 by Insomniac Games, the creator behind the popular Spider-Man game. "Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in development by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation," announced Marvel.com. "The adamantium-clawed mutant will lead the standalone game directed by Brian Horton (Creative Director) and Cameron Christian (Game Director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How game developers pick their fonts

After long getting by with the ported mobile versions of the early Final Fantasy games, at last Square Enix announced it would treat PC players to proper remasters. When we finally got a look at the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters though, what fans focused on in the first trailer wasn't the refreshed pixel art or newly arranged classic songs, but the tragically condensed sans-serif font that left awkward chasms of blank space in menus and text boxes. It was impossible to ignore. A dozen font-replacement mods were online just days after launch.
VIDEO GAMES

