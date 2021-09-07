Baltimore Ravens sign tight end Mark Andrews to 4-year, $56M extension
The Baltimore Ravens and tight end Mark Andrews have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension. Andrews is expected to earn more money than any tight end in football from 2022-25. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday. Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family — and happy birthday.”www.kmmo.com
