CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No Man's Sky Gets Steam Review Redemption, 5 Years Later

By Jared Moore
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the launch of Frontiers, the recent No Man's Sky expansion that added settlements, expanded base-building options and more to the game, the title has finally surmounted a huge milestone in its redemption arc with a change in its Steam review status – having progressed from 'Overwhelmingly Negative' at launch to 'Mostly Positive' today.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

No Man’s Sky Frontiers update is out now

After launching in a state somehow more despised than Cyberpunk 2077 at the time, No Man’s Sky has come back to be an indie darling, and it keeps getting better and better. The latest update to make it better, Frontiers, is out now for you to enjoy, and as if No Man’s Sky didn’t already have enough in it, this update adds alien settlements to grow, manage, and defend.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Defend yourself from robots in No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers update

No Man’s Sky doesn’t tend to go on sale below $30 USD for the PC version. I’d take umbrage with that if it weren’t for the fact that it simply hasn’t stopped receiving massive updates since its release. The game is getting update 3.6 soon. That’s quite the version number for something that isn’t an MMO. This latest No Man’s Sky update is known as Frontiers, and not only does it come with significant changes to base building, but you’ll be under attack from throngs of angry (or probably neutral, since they’re machines) robots that likely won’t chant “become as gods” as they throw themselves at the walls.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get a free Freighter in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky post-launch content has proven to be some of the best in gaming, and the additions of Freighter have become a popular one among players. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one!. Hello Games had large ambitions for No Man’s Sky when it...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Hello Games Launches No Man’s Sky Frontiers

Hello Games has pulled back the curtain on No Man’s Sky Frontiers. The update coincides with the game’s fifth anniversary. This big update just added large planetary settlements to the game. Travelers can encounter and interact with them, and you can also be elected the Overseer of a settlement. As their leader, you can ensure the town grows and prospers. Welcome new inhabitants to the town, and construct new buildings.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
uploadvr.com

No Man’s Sky Gets On-Planet Settlements In Frontiers Update

Another big new update is launching for No Man’s Sky, this time introducing on-planet settlements filled with buildings and NPCs. When Hello Games’ massive space sim launched years back its planets were often cold and lonely, with the game’s NPCs only congregating on space stations. With the Frontiers Update, Hello Games is adding settlements in which clusters of aliens live. That’s complete with new building types and, interestingly, procedural interiors, meaning the insides of those buildings have been randomly generated much like the planets themselves have. Check out the trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

No Man’s Sky Update 3.6 Patch Notes

Update 3.6 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It’s been a while since the last update for No Man’s Sky, but now a new patch is finally here. Hello Games has now released the huge Frontier update for the game. The patch number is officially 3.6 and it should be rolling out now to all available platforms. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch number is 03.060.000.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer

Introducing No Man's Sky's 17th free update: FRONTIERS. Explore procedurally generated alien settlements, learn their stories and help them develop thriving communities. Construct your own grand structures with new base parts and new building tools.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

No Man’s Sky Back in Good Graces

For the first time since its release five years ago, No Man’s Sky has hit Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Prior to its release, it was one of the most hyped-up games, many fans counting down the days to its drop. Lead developer Sean Murray spear-headed the hype, boasting features that were nonexistent when the game did drop in August of 2016. Following the drop, hoards of disappointed fans review-bombed the game, sending both its reputation and ratings plummeting.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Twitter#Mixed#The No Man S Sky
gamepur.com

It took five years and seventeen updates for No Man’s Sky to reach Mostly Positive reviews on Steam

No Man’s Sky launched in August 2016, and five years on, it has finally entered the realm of Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Soon after release, the game dropped to overwhelmingly negative review status and has been stuck there while Hello Games has worked tirelessly and produced several free updates to please dedicated fans. It seems like Frontiers was the final update to push the game over the edge.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

No Man’s Sky Receives “Mostly Positive” On Steam After 5 Years

After the release of its latest update Frontiers the latest No Man’s Sky expansion which added settlements, expanded base-building options, and so much more, it was finally able to reach the “Mostly Positive” review score rating on steam. This is a huge milestone for the game as upon launch it received “overwhelmingly Negative” reviews and took the company 5 years to achieve this.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to become a settlement overseer in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers update adds a lot to the game, including settlements. These are huge space towns you can find on worlds around the galaxy, and you can even become the overseer of one. This guide explains how you become a settlement overseer. How to become a settlement overseer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars: KOTOR Is Back...but Not on Xbox - Unlocked 511

Beloved original Xbox classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (aka KOTOR) is back as...a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive? We discuss the strange circumstances of this long-awaited revival, from the exclusivity deal to the developer behind it and more. Plus: we get psyched for Halo Infinite's next multiplayer test flight, Grand Theft Auto 5's next-gen edition gets delayed, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

Cookie Clicker Steam Review: ‘The definitive version that’s worth paying for’

Cookie Clicker review for PC (Steam). On the surface, Cookie Clicker appears to be an innocent little idle game about starting a cookie business. However, since 2013, the web-based version has been ensnaring players with its addicting cookie production simulation, which often takes supernatural dark turns that call into question the user’s morality. “Should I enslave grandmothers to bake millions of cookies?” is the first troubling query players will ask themselves and it only gets worse from there. Now, this time-sucking title is out on Steam and has a price tag attached. Is it worth it?
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: Exploration x Dread clip

In just about a month, Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch. As the first 2D Metroid entry in nearly 19 years, it’s a pretty important game for the series as a whole, as it will finally offer a conclusion to the current story-arc (which began over 35 years ago!). The latest trailer gave us a glimpse at the story, which appears to feature some pretty big and unexpected plot twists!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ will get another map later this year

Following the release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, Raven Software have confirmed that Warzone will be getting an entirely new map based within the Pacific. Introduced with a brief teaser video that can be watched below, creative director Amos Hodge said: “We are going to the Pacific, featuring an entirely new play space, complete with all-new points of interest.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Marvel’s Avengers To Finally Receive Spider-Man A Year Later

Marvel’s Avengers will finally receive Spider-Man in the coming months as a post-release exclusive character for PlayStation consoles. In a new community update (via VGC) from earlier today, developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man will soon be swinging his way on to PlayStation consoles, and to expect “more information…closer to launch.”
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Redeem Preorder & Bonus DLC

Arkane’s time-loopin’ shooter has arrived on PS5 and PC, bringing Colt and Julianna’s deadly dance to our big screens for the first time. If you pre-ordered the game, signed up to the Bethesda newsletter, or purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, you may be wondering how to redeem preorder and bonus DLC in Deathloop. This guide will take you through everything you need to know to do exactly that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

True Colors Gets Review Bombing On Steam

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest popular case of review bombing, such as Eurogamer reported. The new series offshoot actually got good reviews, at Open Criticism currently has an average of 81 points in the books. Also on Steam there were mostly positive reviews from users. But it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy