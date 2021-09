A trip to undefeated #7 West Burlington was a tall task for a young WACO volleyball team on Tuesday and the Falcons showed why they are one of the top teams in class 3A. West Burlington (7-0) triumphed in a hard fought 25-20 first set, but the Warriors showed they would not go down without a fight by taking the second 25-23. The Falcons closed the door with 25-7 and 25-15 victories to end the match in four. Sophia Armstrong was a handful at the net with 19 kills and Kenna Marlow had 16. The West Burlington defense dug out 113 balls on the night.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO