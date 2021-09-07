CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick opens up about Cam Newton release, says former NFL MVP gave Patriots 'everything he had'

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick declined to speak about any specific roster cut shortly after the Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton. Newton, the Patriots' starter during the 2020 season, was the NFL's most notable cut. Newton has been replaced by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who will be the first Patriots rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 since Drew Bledsoe did so in 1993.

Clark Kent
7d ago

the Patriots won't make the playoffs this year even though they got Mac some help. Cam had no one they're gonna regret letting him go

Wayne Shanklin
7d ago

Cam was beat out what's the big deal it happens all the time when players are on the decline but still better than most QB'S.

