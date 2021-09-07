CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vatican won't say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) - Vatican officials declined on Tuesday to say if women would be able to vote on concrete proposals about the future of the Catholic Church at the end of a two-year process of consultation of ordinary faithful that Pope Francis kicks off next month. For years, women activists...

