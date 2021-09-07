Vatican won't say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

Many medieval Christians couldn’t read. The ways we in the third millennium learn about our faith — reading Bible stories, attending religious education, finding our favorite Catholic authors — were unavailable to them. Even so, they found ways to tell the story of Salvation History. On the inside of soaring cathedrals were walls and windows filled with Christian imagery. Scenes from creation, lives of the Saints, and stories of the Gospels danced around visitors as they explored these churches. Even if those Christians couldn’t read the written Word of God, they could still take in the stories around which their faith revolved.

