Sweet Paris, the Famous Texan Crêperie & Café Expands to Dallas and Miami

By Sweet Paris Creperie, Cafe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston-Based Fast-Casual Brand Continues on Mission to Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes with Multi-Unit Deals in New Markets. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, TX - Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, the Houston hot spot famous for its crêpes and brunch, is ready to bring its decadent, Parisian-inspired flavors and atmosphere to multiple new cities across America. Today the franchise announced it has signed agreements which will bring seven new restaurants to Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida.

