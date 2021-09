On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Elijah Tomas Perez, loving son of Victor and Victoria Perez, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 6 Months and 10 Days. Elijah was born prematurely and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces at birth. He was a fighter and held on to life for 6 months until the Lord called him home to Heaven. He was the fifth boy born to Victoria and Victor Perez and the 10th grandchild in the extended family. Elijah loved to hear his grandmother Patty’s voice, his vital signs would always improve upon hearing her. He was loved deeply by his family and will truly be missed.

