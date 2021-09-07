CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Nova adds Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken to the Menu

By Pizza Nova
Cover picture for the articleItalian pizza operator debuts Plantollini Chick’n Bites on September 7 at all 144 Pizza Nova locations. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 07, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - TORONTO AND CHICAGO - Sept. 7, 2021 - Pizza Nova and Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast ™ (“Field Roast”), announced today the addition of Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken across all Pizza Nova locations. The new ‘Plantollini’ Chick’n Bites offer a crunchy breading outside and a tender, whole muscle-style protein inside, are GMO Free, vegan and contain no artificial flavours.

