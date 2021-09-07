Pizza Inn Introduces New House Pan Pizza Made the Right Way
America’s Hometown Pizza Place Out Pan Pizza’d The Hut With Its Latest Innovation. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Pizza Inn announced today the launch of its new House Pan Pizza made with fresh, never frozen pizza dough, topped with 100% real whole milk mozzarella cheese and pan-fried to a crispy golden brown crust for pizza lovers everywhere. The new House Pan Pizza is available on the All You Can Eat Buffet and for delivery or carryout.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0