CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pizza Inn Introduces New House Pan Pizza Made the Right Way

By Pizza Inn
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Hometown Pizza Place Out Pan Pizza’d The Hut With Its Latest Innovation. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Pizza Inn announced today the launch of its new House Pan Pizza made with fresh, never frozen pizza dough, topped with 100% real whole milk mozzarella cheese and pan-fried to a crispy golden brown crust for pizza lovers everywhere. The new House Pan Pizza is available on the All You Can Eat Buffet and for delivery or carryout.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Pizza Inn Introduces#Hometown Pizza Place Out#Pan Pizza D#The Hut#Pizza Hut#Rave Restaurant Group#Pizza Inn#Parmesan#The House Pan Pizza#Pan Pizzas
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Taco Bell tests 30-day taco subscription to drive more frequent visits

Taco Bell is testing a 30-day pass for a free taco a day in Tucson, Arizona restaurants. Customers can redeem their Taco Lover's Pass until Nov. 24 at participating locations. Burger King and Panera Bread have created similar programs in the past for coffee to drive more frequent visits. The...
TUCSON, AZ
ourcommunitynow.com

Durian on Pizza: A New Pizza Topping Debate Has the Internet Up-in-Arms

As if pizza needed something divisive. Few topics inspire more passion than the age-old argument about pineapple as a pizza topping. Most people have a very strong feeling about it, whichever side they're on, and an end to the debate does not seem like will come any time soon. But, of course, we as a society had to take it a step further and mention an even more inflammatory ingredient: durian.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The City With The Fewest Pizza Places

Pizza chains are among the most successful food franchises in America. There are approximately 78,000 pizza stores in the U.S. Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, and Little Caesar’s have built huge businesses which have revenue in the billions of dollars a year. According to one study, the average American eats 46 pizza slices a year. […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy