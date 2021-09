It’s been a whirlwind of an adventure, but it all started after a summer internship at KSBJ. Susan O’Donnell encouraged me to get into radio and that’s when I started to take the journey seriously. Since graduating from Baylor University in Waco, TX, this Houston girl has worked at stations in New Hampshire, California, and different parts of Texas, before getting the job 8 years ago with KVNE/LIFT Worship!