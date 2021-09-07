New Poll Has Michelle Wu Leading the Boston Mayoral Race
In the second poll released this month, City Councilor Michelle Wu is shown with a strong lead in the Boston mayoral race. Voting has already begun in the closely watched preliminary election for Boston mayor. The latest poll of about 500 likely voters, taken by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University, validates findings from other recent surveys that point to a tight cluster of potential second-place candidates.www.nbcboston.com
