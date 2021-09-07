CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Afghan Journalists Arrested, Punished by Taliban While Covering Protests

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"[The Taliban] made me rub my nose on the ground and apologize for covering the protest," said one journalist, who was arrested and later released.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Trump warns Taliban will use US goggles for 'night fighting,' ship equipment to China to be 're-engineered'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for leaving behind U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will use U.S. military night-vision goggles to enable "night fighting," and saying the group will ship the "most sophisticated" resources to China and other adversaries to be "re-engineered." In...
POTUS
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban over the make-up of the group's new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. The argument between the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and a cabinet member happened at the presidential palace, they said. There have been...
WORLD
AFP

Afghan Hazaras studying in Iraq fear return home to Taliban rule

Many Afghans from the Hazara ethnic minority studying in Iraq's city of Najaf watched in terror as their homeland fell back into Taliban hands. - Marginalised and persecuted - Many Afghans and the international community still remember the Hazaras' brutal treatment at the hands of the Taliban.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Visas#Protest Riot#The Associated Press#Ap#Tolonews Tv Channel#German#Deutsche Welle#State#Americans#The State Department#Gulf Arab
The Independent

‘These Taliban fighters are like zombies’: Protest in Afghanistan may be quashed once again

The messages poured in as Ramzia Abdekhil inched toward central Kabul in halting traffic. Then a call for help: “The Taliban have surrounded us, we are trapped.”. Her back still throbbing from the beating she had received just days before, Abdekhil’s face tensed as she and her sister compared reports from across Kabul on Wednesday. They had planned to join a group gathering at a central roundabout and march against the Taliban’s announcement of an all-male cabinet.
PROTESTS
Reuters

The dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

(Reuters) - It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Following are the main events in Afghanistan over the last month:. Aug. 15 - Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Protests
Birmingham Star

Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan, says stayin

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Taliban forces kill opposition leader Rohullah Azizi

Taliban forces killed a significant opposition leader after shooting him and his driver while their car was stopped at a checkpoint. Rohullah Azizi, a brother of former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, had led resistance forces in Panjshir Province. The last anti-Taliban stronghold in the country fell to the Islamists earlier this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Once inmates, Taliban now in charge in a Kabul prison

KABUL -- Once, Kabul's main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. It was a sign of the sudden and startling new...
WORLD
Derrick

The Latest: UN official slams Taliban over reprisal killings

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead. Michelle Bachelet, speaking...
WORLD
International Business Times

Afghanistan's Hazara, A Long-persecuted Minority Living In Fear Of Taliban

Many Afghans from the Hazara ethnic minority studying in Iraq's city of Najaf watched in terror as their homeland fell back into Taliban hands. And while they feel safe for now, they fear for their families back home -- and for their own safety should they ever return. Millions of...
WORLD
The Independent

Kabul flag shop merchandise documents Afghanistan's history

A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise.Now the shop is filled with white Taliban flags, emblazoned with the Quran's Muslim statement of faith, in black Arabic lettering. On Sunday, four teen-age boys leaned over white fabric draped on a table illuminated by fluorescent lights and filled the template for the Quranic verse with black ink. Finished flags were hung over a balcony railing to dry.The owner, Wahidullah Honarwer, 58, said that before President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Aug. 15,...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.
MIDDLE EAST
Arkansas Online

Taliban fly flag in Kabul

On the day the United States and the world commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban flew the militants' flag over the presidential palace in Kabul, where until last month the tricolor Afghan flag flew. The white banner with the Shahada, or testimony, written across it was...
WORLD
odi.org

Taliban narratives on Al Qaeda in Afghanistan

Much has been written about the Taliban’s links to Al Qaeda since 2001, but there is little consensus. Based on more than 100 interviews with insurgent commanders and others, this report examines the Taliban’s strategic calculus for maintaining their links to Al Qaeda. Interviews with Taliban fighters and commanders suggest...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
566K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy