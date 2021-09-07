Afghan Journalists Arrested, Punished by Taliban While Covering Protests

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

