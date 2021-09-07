UPDATE 2-Sabadell to cut Spanish branch network by a fifth

* 320 branches to be closed make up one-fifth of Sabadell’s total

* Bank to maintain partially open 176 offices several days a week

* Cost cuts part of plans to boost profitability (Adds detail on branch network in Spain, statement from union)

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sabadell will close or partially shut 496 branches in its home market, two sources with knowledge of negotiations with Spanish unions said on Tuesday, in an effort to slash costs and boost profitability.

A total of 320 branches will close, almost a fifth of its more than 1,600 branches in Spain, while the rest will open several days a week, one of the sources told Reuters, only days after the CCOO union said that Sabadell was seeking to cut 1,900 jobs, or around 13% of its Spanish headcount.

Sabadell and CCOO declined to comment on the number of branches that would be affected by the bank’s efficiency plan.

In May Sabadell said it expected additional annual cost savings of around 100 million euros ($118 million) in Spain as part of a new three-year strategic plan.

Regarding the layoffs, CCOO said in a statement it would continue to work to reduce the number of staff affected and seek agreements to cut jobs through early retirement.

Spanish banks and their counterparts elsewhere in Europe are attempting to adapt to a customer shift toward online banking and cut costs, either by themselves or through tie-ups, as their overall profitability is eaten away by ultra-low interest rates.

Sabadell’s failure to merge with BBVA last year added pressure on the bank, as investors worried about its ability to handle an expected rise in bad loans on its own.

Despite more than halving the number of branches since the financial crisis in 2008, Spain is still one of the countries with the densest banking network in the world, with slightly more than 45.5 branches per 100,000 adults, according to data from 2020 compiled by the IMF.

The number of employees has fallen by slightly more than 35% compared to December 2020, according to the Bank of Spain. ($1 = 0.8441 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Nathan Allen, Alexander Smith and Mark Porter)