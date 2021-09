This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, will surely debut during the tech giant's next event on Sept. 14. The iPhone 13 is expected to be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with new features, an updated design and boosted camera specs. (Here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12.) Although we will likely see the iPhone 13 soon, Apple may also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Flip, in the future.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO