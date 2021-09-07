Telling you how Curtis Samuel looked at Monday's practice and predicting how the rookies will fare early on

Samuel (groin) is working off to the side during Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Samuel still hasn't practiced with the team since his groin injury was first reported in early June. He's now been off the PUP list for two and a half weeks, but progress has been slow/intermittent, even after coach Ron Rivera said he was "pretty optimistic" about Samuel returning to practice this week. The wideout appears no better than 50/50 to suit up for Week 1 against the Chargers.

