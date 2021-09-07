CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Telling you how Curtis Samuel looked at Monday's practice and predicting how the rookies will fare early on

art19.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.

art19.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Washington's Ron Rivera Confident in WRs - Even Without Curtis Samuel

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the process for teams like the Washington Football Team. Tell them something they don't know, right?. Whether it's former quarterback Alex Smith, safety Landon Collins, or another player, someone will get injured. That's not really the question. It's who will get injured, and how will the team adjust to missing said player?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel (groin) 'looked good' in practice, per Ron Rivera

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) "looked good" during Monday's practice. (JP Finlay on Twitter) Rivera added that the key will be how Samuel feels on Tuesday following increased activity on Monday. Ultimately, Samuel is trending towards playing in Week 1 against the Chargers.
NFL
theScore

Washington's Curtis Samuel misses practice with groin injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with the groin injury that has bothered him for months, a setback that puts the wide receiver’s availability for Washington’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Labor Day was Samuel's first practice since training camp began. He was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Limited to side work

Samuel (groin) is working off to the side during Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Samuel still hasn't practiced with the team since his groin injury was first reported in early June. He's now been off the PUP list for two and a half weeks, but progress has been slow/intermittent, even after coach Ron Rivera said he was "pretty optimistic" about Samuel returning to practice this week. The wideout appears no better than 50/50 to suit up for Week 1 against the Chargers.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Curtis Samuel’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Curtis Samuel had a breakthrough season in Carolina last season. He averaged 14 PPR fantasy points per game, finishing as a WR2 or better in 47% of his 15 active games. The soon-to-be 25-year-old receiver signed a three-year, $34 million contract with the Washington Football Team during free agency. This article will provide a fantasy football outlook on Samuel for 2021 and whether he is a value at his current ADP or not.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers

Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Rookies#American Football#Mitch Tischler Football#Https Art19 Com Privacy#California Privacy Notice
localdvm.com

Curtis Samuel returns to practice, still unclear about playing in Week 1

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Over three months after sustaining a groin injury, and dealing with coronavirus, Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice in full pads on Monday, his first with the team. “I’m feeling good right now.” said Curtis Samuel on Monday in his post practice...
NFL
SportsGrid

Curtis Samuel Suffers Possible Injury at Practice

Https://twitter.com/Mitch_Tischler/status/1435643682636681217. Samuel has been battling a groin injury for most of the preseason, and it’s possible he aggravated that injury on Wednesday. He pulled up while running a route at practice and was seen working with the trainers on the sidelines. Any injury would obviously put his availability for Week...
NFL
art19.com

Debating how legit Thursday's Curtis Samuel update was and identifying real reasons for optimism for the season

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
NBC Washington

What Ron Rivera Said About Curtis Samuel's Early Exit From Practice

What Rivera said about Curtis Samuel's early exit from practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After making a semi-momentous return to practice on Monday as he attempts to come back from a groin injury, Curtis Samuel told reporters that his "goal is when I’m out there, I’m going to stay out there."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life. Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Signs A New Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has signed a new quarterback following the injury to veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, Washington’s Week 1 starter, left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. He is reportedly expected to miss an extended period of time. Washington is likely to go...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy