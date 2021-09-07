Mothers Are More Likely to Support School Mask Mandates Than Fathers: Poll

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — It’s back to school time, and more students across the region returned to the classroom. Effective Tuesday, students in Pennsylvania must wear masks. For months, local school boards were stuck in the middle of the debate over masking in schools. The public meetings ran on for hours in some districts, where video showed packed auditoriums with lengthy lists of public speakers and some people angry. “This is a declaration and a notice that many families will be sending our children to in-person school free of facial coverings, shields and masks in perpetuity,” one woman said. “I am asking tonight...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO