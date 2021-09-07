CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Mothers Are More Likely to Support School Mask Mandates Than Fathers: Poll

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The survey found that nearly 60 percent of parents said they support mask mandates in schools, but the issue continues to largely fall across political party lines.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle-Telegram

Mandate masks in Vermilion Schools

The bullies were out in force at the Vermilion school board meeting Wednesday. Worse, they won when the board tabled a request from Superintendent Phil Pempin to mandate masks at least through mid-October to stem rising coronavirus cases in the district. It’s a mistake the board should rectify as soon...
VERMILION, OH
Axios

Poll: School mask mandate fight goes beyond battleground states

Most parents back mask mandates, but the states where GOP parents are most opposed aren't the ones we always hear about, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll. Why it matters: While plenty of attention has centered around debates around the public health measures in schools in states like Texas and Florida, the poll offers a glimpse at how much more widespread opposition is across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
wmky.org

More Than Two Dozen W.Va. County Schools Systems Mask Up

Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press conference Friday that 30 of the state’s 55 county school systems are now requiring masking of students, faculty and staff regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. As of Friday afternoon, there were 375 outbreak cases among 58 schools in the state, according to the...
EDUCATION
MetroTimes

Michigan parents are divided on school mask mandates, poll finds

Michigan parents are almost evenly divided on whether children should be required to wear masks in schools, according to a new poll. About 49% of parents said they support mask mandates, while roughly 45% said they oppose them, according to a survey of 600 parents with children in public schools. The Glengariff Group poll was conducted Aug. 23-26 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
MICHIGAN STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Chiropractor defends signing more than 100 school mask exemptions

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida chiropractor is responding to calls for his license to be revoked after he signed more than 100 medical exemptions for students to opt out of wearing masks in school. Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Cdc#Fathers#Axios Ispos#Democrats#Republicans#Covid#Cnn
Columbia Daily Tribune

Letters to the editor: Supporting school district mask mandates, voting rights act

The Boone County Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel (BooneRTA) represents over 350 retired educators and non-certified school personnel from our six Boone County public school districts. Our members have served over 1,700 years in Missouri’s public schools. One of the common themes is the concept of local control by an elected school board.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Iowa City Schools likely to implement mask mandate after ruling

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - School district officials in Iowa City said that their district is likely to implement a face mask mandates for all people in school buildings in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling on Monday. Superintendent Matt Degner said that the district will discuss the result...
IOWA STATE
nbcboston.com

New Poll Shows Support for Vaccine Mandates, Mask Requirements in Boston

Significant majorities of registered voters in Boston support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines among their workforces and the Baker administration's new mask requirement in K-12 schools, according to a new survey. About 87% of Boston voters likely to cast ballots in the Sept. 14 preliminary election agree with Education Commissioner Jeff...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Philly

More Pennsylvania Students Returning To School With Statewide Mask Mandate In Effect

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — It’s back to school time, and more students across the region returned to the classroom. Effective Tuesday, students in Pennsylvania must wear masks. For months, local school boards were stuck in the middle of the debate over masking in schools. The public meetings ran on for hours in some districts, where video showed packed auditoriums with lengthy lists of public speakers and some people angry. “This is a declaration and a notice that many families will be sending our children to in-person school free of facial coverings, shields and masks in perpetuity,” one woman said. “I am asking tonight...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMUR.com

More New Hampshire school districts sued over mask mandates

EXETER, N.H. — The battle over school mask mandates in New Hampshire is back in court, as the list of districts being sued by parents grows. The Exeter-area school district is the latest to be sued by parents over mandating masks. Attorney Robert Fojo recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of 23 families. He also represents 17 families in a lawsuit filed in July against the Londonderry, Epping and Timberlane districts.
EXETER, NH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
566K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy