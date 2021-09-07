CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming WWE Supershow Lineups for September

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Here are the current advertised lineups for WWE Supershow events featuring both Raw and SmackDown Superstars for later this month, starting with Saturday, September 11 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:. * Roman Reigns & THe Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits. * SmackDown Women’s...

411mania.com

Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva AIDS Test Results Revealed

The former UFC star Anderson Silva had comfortably bagged the win against Tito Ortiz when they clashed in the professional boxing match in the co-featured bout on Saturday night of Triller’s Fight Club Legends’ Night 2. Although both men spent a combined 26 years competing inside the octagon, Saturday’s bout marked the first time they met as opponents. ‘The Spider’ knocked out Ortiz in a brutal manner towards the end of the third round, registering his second triumph inside the boxing ring this year. Howard Stern Leaks Sad Joe Rogan Medical News.
UFC
Amomama

WWE Gives Health Update on Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Following Cardiac Arrest

American professional wrestler Paul Levesque recently experienced a health scare but managed to fight for his life following a medical procedure to have the situation contained. Paul Levesque, affectionately known as "Triple H," underwent a surgical procedure after he suffered a heart attack as of late and is reportedly recovering.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Big E defeats Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion

WWE Monday Night Raw was back for another edition of weekly episodic wrestling. There was a slight buzz heading into this episode as several changes were forced upon the show, such as Big E’s announcement that he will be in attendance to use his Money in the Bank cash in. That and five announced matches gave viewers something to look forward to on a show that struggled to elicit excitement among wrestling fans.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Big E & Hurt Business Reunion Bombshell Leaks

Big E dethroned Bobby Lashley off his WWE title after cashing in on ‘The All Mighty’ after he retained the title against Randy Orton on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Now, MVP is seemingly trying to reunite The Hurt Business. MVP took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the former stablemate, Shelton Benjamin as he captioned:
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former Intercontinental Champion Teases Return To Wrestling

Fans have seen some big returns as of late with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson both joining AEW, and it just goes to show that you never know who might make a return to the world of professional wrestling. It’s been a while since fans have seen Ryback compete in...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Universal Championship Match For Extreme Rules

In a rematch from Friday’s SmackDown main event, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The Extreme Rules PPV takes place on 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here is the current line up- –WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs....
WWE

