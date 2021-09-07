Piers Morgan incurs head injury while ‘escaping’ Prince Harry’s ceremony speech

Piers Morgan has revealed that he incurred a head injury as he tried to escape a Prince Harry speech at a recent awards ceremony. The former GMB presenter, 56, is a vocal critic of the Duke of Sussex, and couldn’t believe it when his nemesis addressed the crowd at last week’s GQ Awards.

And, when Piers had had enough, he tried to duck out but smashed his head before he left the building. In his weekly Dail Mail column, Piers wrote: “As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness.

He said that he took out his phone to check his for the latest headlines. It was then he decided to go home.

He continued: “Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK.

“I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.”

Harry appeared at the ceremony via video link to present an award to the scientists who produced the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. Piers’ accident and subsequent injury came on the same day that he was in a celebratory mood.

Last week, Ofcom ruled that he was within his rights to criticize Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, while he was the host of GMB.

Piers’ constant attacks on the pair attracted hundreds of complaints. He then quit the show after an on-air argument with Sean Beresford. But last week’s Ofcom ruling saw Piers vindicated. He called the ruling a victory for free speech.