CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Piers Morgan incurs head injury while ‘escaping’ Prince Harry’s ceremony speech

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CousN_0bokAygO00

Piers Morgan has revealed that he incurred a head injury as he tried to escape a Prince Harry speech at a recent awards ceremony. The former GMB presenter, 56, is a vocal critic of the Duke of Sussex, and couldn’t believe it when his nemesis addressed the crowd at last week’s GQ Awards.

And, when Piers had had enough, he tried to duck out but smashed his head before he left the building. In his weekly Dail Mail column, Piers wrote: “As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness.

Read Also: Piers Morgan Signed It ’40 times’: Petition Urging Prince Harry to Lose Royal Titles Gets Mocked

He said that he took out his phone to check his for the latest headlines. It was then he decided to go home.

He continued: “Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK.

“I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.”

Harry appeared at the ceremony via video link to present an award to the scientists who produced the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. Piers’ accident and subsequent injury came on the same day that he was in a celebratory mood.

Read Also: Piers Morgan Branded Hypocritical For Naomi Osaka Rant Following Good Morning Britain Storm Off

Last week, Ofcom ruled that he was within his rights to criticize Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, while he was the host of GMB.

Piers’ constant attacks on the pair attracted hundreds of complaints. He then quit the show after an on-air argument with Sean Beresford. But last week’s Ofcom ruling saw Piers vindicated. He called the ruling a victory for free speech.

Comments / 7

Related
Popculture

Investigation Into Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Comments Announces Findings

Piers Morgan, along with Good Morning Britain and its network ITV, have been found not in breach of the broadcasting code over his comments regarding Meghan Markle in March. British regulator Ofcom's investigation found that Morgan's remarks dismissing Markle's mental health claims were "potentially harmful and offensive," but they "took full account of freedom of expression." Following Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where she discussed at one point feeling suicidal while staying with the Royal family, Morgan responded to the comments "I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
nickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mirror

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle wrote to GMB boss 'demanding his head on a platter'

Piers Morgan has claimed that Meghan Markle called his Good Morning Britain boss ahead of his exit following his controversial remarks 'demanding his head on a platter.'. The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, revealed that Meghan made calls to enforce his removal from the show after he insisted that he didn’t believe the claims she made on her bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey regarding the Royal family.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan And Oprah Get Booed

British royal family news shows that last night a room full of VIPS and A-listers hissed back when presented with the sight of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and for many it was poetic justice. The occasion was a prestigious UK television awards show and those in the audience did not like being subjected to the four-faced couple at all. They let their displeasure be known by jeering and booing. Oh my.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Free Speech#Head Injury#British Royal Family#Gmb#Dail Mail#Oxford#Ofcom
The US Sun

Meghan Markle latest news: Piers Morgan’s Ofcom win infuriates Duchess as Meg & Prince Harry set ‘to make MOVIE’

PIERS Morgan has WON his Ofcom complaint against Meghan Markle in the row which led to him quitting Good Morning Britain. The media watchdog confirmed Piers, 56, was simply giving his opinions on the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, before he stormed off set live on air following publicly criticism from a co-presenter.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Prince Charles Wants To Meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Daughter Baby Lilibet: Report

Prince Charles wants to meet his youngest granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4. The members of the royal family haven't met her personally because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now based in Los Angeles. However, the Prince of Wales would like to meet Archie's sister.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Piers Morgan welcomes Ofcom ruling

Piers Morgan has hailed Ofcom's rejection of complaints against him as a "resounding victory for free speech". The broadcast watchdog delivered a 26-page ruling on Wednesday (01.09.21) clearing him of any wrongdoing after they received over 57,000 complaints over his hosting of 'Good Morning Britain' when he questioned the Duchess of Sussex's comments in her controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, including saying he didn't believe the former actress when she claimed to have been suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Piers Morgan 'angry' to be branded racist

Piers Morgan was "very angry" to be branded racist because of his comments about the Duchess of Sussex. Piers Morgan was "very angry" to be branded racist. The 56-year-old presenter was hit by the slur because of his negative comments about the Duchess of Sussex, but he insisted his dislike of the royal has nothing to do with the colour of her skin.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy