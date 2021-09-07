Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL BROWN AND SOUTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 918 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kaukauna, or 12 miles east of Appleton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Denmark, Bellevue Town, Oneida, De Pere and Ashwaubenon. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH