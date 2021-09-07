CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Manitowoc; Outagamie; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Southeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Darboy, or near Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. Ping pong ball size hail was reported in Appleton 912 am. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brillion around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

