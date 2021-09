For some players, the thought of conforming to the norm simply isn't an option. Luckily there is an entire subculture of guitars out there, ready-made for breaking the mold - the offset! Now, creating a guide to the best offset guitars is quite a daunting task. Not only do these lopsided guitars have a devoted following, but the term offset is so broad it can be used to describe everything from the classic Fender designs of the late '50s and early '60s to the futuristic Gibson Firebird and pretty much anything else with a crooked waistline.

LEO FENDER ・ 2 DAYS AGO